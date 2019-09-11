CHEAT SHEET

    Bahamas: 2,500 People May Still Be Missing After Hurricane Dorian

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty

    The Bahamian government said 2,500 people are on a tentative list of missing people following Hurricane Dorian, the Associated Press reports. The country’s emergency management agency said they expect the list to shrink as all the names are checked. After the powerful hurricane hit the Bahamas last week, the death toll currently stands at 50—with authorities expecting more dead as rescue crew search through ruins. Homes and buildings were wiped out and destroyed by the storm, and the large city of  Marsh Harbour still remains without power.

