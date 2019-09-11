Bahamas: 2,500 People May Still Be Missing After Hurricane Dorian

Read it at Associated Press
The Bahamian government said 2,500 people are on a tentative list of missing people following Hurricane Dorian, the Associated Press reports. The country’s emergency management agency said they expect the list to shrink as all the names are checked. After the powerful hurricane hit the Bahamas last week, the death toll currently stands at 50—with authorities expecting more dead as rescue crew search through ruins. Homes and buildings were wiped out and destroyed by the storm, and the large city of Marsh Harbour still remains without power.