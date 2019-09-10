Hurricane Dorian Death Toll in Bahamas Hits 50, Thousands Still Missing

Read it at NBC News
The number of people confirmed to have been killed by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has reached 50, with thousands still unaccounted for. Health Minister Duane Sands confirmed the latest death count to NBC News—42 bodies have been found in Abaco and the other eight were reportedly recovered on Grand Bahama. Sands told ABC News that it's possible some victims were washed out to sea or buried in the rubble and may never be found. The United Nations estimates that some 76,000 people have been left homeless and in need of assistance following the storm.