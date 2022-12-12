CHEAT SHEET
Indonesia’s new criminal code banning sex outside of marriage won’t affect foreign tourists visiting Bali, officials confirmed Monday. Last week, Indonesian lawmakers passed the extreme set of rules, which make extramarital sex punishable by up to a year in prison, sparking international outcry about rights in the Southeast Asian nation. “Based on the provisions of the new Indonesian criminal code, visitors who visit or live in Bali would not need to worry,” Balinese governor Wayan Koster said in a statement. He added that there would be “no checks on marital statuses at tourist accommodations like hotels, villas, guest houses or spas, or inspections by public officials or community groups.”