Balmoral Castle Site Crashes in Rush for Rare Interior Tour Tickets
HIGH DEMAND
Within 24 hours of announcing tickets for rare interior tours of Balmoral Castle on Tuesday, the estate’s site crashed under the strain of all the interested buyers. According to The Sun, all $125 tickets had evaporated by Wednesday, with users reporting lengthy digital queues, and a site crash. Only forty tickets are being sold per day, for tours which will run July 1 to Aug. 4. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday as news spread that King Charles III was, for the first time ever, allowing guests to tour the rooms the royals resided in during their many retreats to Arberdeenshire, Scotland. Some slightly pricier tickets promising an interior tour with an afternoon tea are still available, as well as tickets granting access to the gardens. On Wednesday afternoon, the Balmoral Estate website boasted a queue for tickets over 5,000 people long. Balmoral was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852 and the late Queen Elizabeth II used to describe it as her “happy place.”