CHEAT SHEET
FALLOUT
Baltimore Jury Awards Record $229 Million in Johns Hopkins Malpractice Case
A Baltimore jury has awarded a woman and her child $229.6 million in a medical malpractice suit against Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center over brain injuries sustained during childbirth, the Baltimore Sun reports. The woman, Erica Byrom, gave birth at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center five years ago but said she was misinformed about her options when she was suffering from preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication. Byrom said her doctors told her the baby would die or suffer brain damage, which led her to decline a cesarean section. During the vaginal delivery, however, her daughter, Zubida, suffered brain injuries caused by a lack of oxygen. She was born with cerebral palsy. Mary Koch, Byrom’s attorney, told The Baltimore Sun that she was thankful for the jury’s careful consideration. “The verdict of the jury insures that Zubida will receive the care and treatment she needs and deserves for the rest of her life.” A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins said the hospital plans to appeal the verdict.