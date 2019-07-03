CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FALLOUT

    Baltimore Jury Awards Record $229 Million in Johns Hopkins Malpractice Case

    Anna Kaplan

    Rosem Morton/Reuters

    A Baltimore jury has awarded a woman and her child $229.6 million in a medical malpractice suit against Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center over brain injuries sustained during childbirth, the Baltimore Sun reports. The woman, Erica Byrom, gave birth at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center five years ago but said she was misinformed about her options when she was suffering from preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication. Byrom said her doctors told her the baby would die or suffer brain damage, which led her to decline a cesarean section. During the vaginal delivery, however, her daughter, Zubida, suffered brain injuries caused by a lack of oxygen. She was born with cerebral palsy. Mary Koch, Byrom’s attorney, told The Baltimore Sun that she was thankful for the jury’s careful consideration. “The verdict of the jury insures that Zubida will receive the care and treatment she needs and deserves for the rest of her life.” A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins said the hospital plans to appeal the verdict.

    Read it at The Baltimore Sun