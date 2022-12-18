Investment Banker Charged With Drunk-Punching MTA Worker
A New York City investment banker assaulted a transit worker, trapping her in front of an MTA office at a Coney Island subway station around midnight, police said. Tanya McCray, 56, had just started her shift when 53-year-old banker Jean-Francois Coste allegedly confronted her as she exited the station’s crew room and tried to make his way inside, the New York Post reported. “He was apparently drunk,” a transit workers union spokesman said. “She pushed the door so it clicks and locks and he punched her in the face at least twice.” Coste, who works for Tocqueville Asset Management, allegedly kept attacking the train operator until a group of transit workers ran to McCray’s aid and cornered the banker on a train. Coste was charged with assault on a transit worker, for which he could face up to seven years in prison. His court hearing is scheduled for March. “I just hope justice is served,” McCray said, according to the Post.