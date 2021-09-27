Banker Pictured Eating Street Pizza With Bolsonaro Gets COVID
QUE SURPRESA
Pedro Guimarães, the chairman of state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, member of Brazil’s United Nations delegation, and guy on the far left of President Jair Bolsonaro’s infamous street pizza photo, has tested positive for COVID-19. For those keeping track at home, that brings the total count of cases from Bolsonaro’s inner circle to four. Brazil’s health and agriculture ministers tested positive last week, as did the president’s son Eduardo. All but the agriculture minister were in New York and were repeatedly photographed unmasked and in close contact with others during their recent whirlwind trip; a member of the advance team also tested positive. Guimarães said in a social media post announcing the news that he was fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, and has been self-isolating in Brazil since Wednesday. Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated and had the virus in July 2020, confirmed on Sunday that he had received a negative result in his most recent COVID-19 test. He and all other members of his delegation are currently also in quarantine due to contact with their quartet of positive cases.