Barbra Streisand’s film company paid the gardener at her estate using PPP funds it received during the COVID pandemic, the New York Post reported. Barwood Films Ltd. got $200,000 in loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 and 2021 that were later written off, the Post reported. Those funds were intended to pay employees—which apparently included the gardener at her lavish Malibu mansion, though a spokesman said the worker had not been paid using taxpayer money, according to the paper. The Post reported that Barwood Films was the official employer of the gardener when it received the PPP funds.