Barron Trump Missing From Dad’s July Fourth Festivities

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, did not attend his father’s Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.

Barron, 20, was not spotted at Saturday’s disastrous Great American State Fair, which saw a chaotic evacuation order due to severe weather. His father eventually delivered a partisan speech at just after 11:00 p.m., lasting around 40 minutes, which meant the fireworks show could not go on until after midnight.

Ivanka Trump, 44, her husband Jared Kushner,45, and their three children were also not in attendance on July 4. Ivanka and Jared were seen the day prior at Michael Rubin’s famous “White Party” in The Hamptons, mingling with A-list celebrities.

Ivanka and Barron both snubbed their father by not attending his July 4th festivities. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The president’s youngest son was also not spotted at the Freedom 250 kickoff event in June.

He was seen at Trump’s UFC birthday brawl on the South Lawn, but before that had not been seen in public since February at the State of the Union.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiry.

Barron Trump seen with his father, mother, and his niece, Kai. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Besides Ivanka and Barron, Trump’s other children had attended the MAGA-ified state fair on the National Mall earlier in the week. Donald Trump Jr., 48, Eric Trump, 42, and Tiffany Trump, 32, all made an appearance in some capacity at the fair.

Even his ex-wife, Marla Maples, Tiffany’s mother, attended the fair, as she participated in the “Never Surrender USA” booth and a Freedom 250 panel.

The event was sparsely attended. Andrew Leyden

Barron, whom the president calls “honey,” largely stays under the radar in Trumpworld. He has no social media presence and reportedly kept to himself during his freshman year at NYU last year.

He now attends the school’s Washington, D.C. campus, but little is known about his life there. He is reportedly viewed among his peers as “weird” and as someone who “doesn’t talk.”

His mother, first lady Melania Trump, has said her 19-year-old son still needs full-time supervision.

Barron is the only child Melania had with Trump. SHAWN THEW/via REUTERS

Barron has come under fire in his father’s second term, however, for his apparent closeness to members of the controversial “manosphere.” Manosphere influencers promote what they describe as “traditional” masculinity, while often degrading women.