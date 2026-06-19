Trump’s Unexpected Pet Name for Barron Revealed

Donald Trump may be known for the nicknames he gives his opponents, but the pet name he has for his youngest son is unexpectedly tender.

New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reveal in their forthcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, that the president calls his youngest son, Barron Trump, 20, “honey.”

The book claims that Barron was the first person to inform Trump about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10 last year.

The president referred to his 20-year-old son as "honey." Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Barron called his father in a panic, fearing that his father could also be targeted, the authors claim.

“Calm down, honey, calm down,” Trump told his son, according to the book.

Barron, who stands at around six feet eight inches tall, has reportedly also been referred to as “little boy” by the president and “little Donald” by his mother, Melania Trump.

Eric Trump previously revealed that his father, 80, also calls him “honey.”

Barron keeps a notably low profile, with no public social media presence and only rarely appearing at his father’s public events—most recently at the White House UFC event.

He is also reportedly single and has been linked in reports to seeking dating and lifestyle advice from figures in the online “manosphere,” including Justin Waller, a commentator who has described himself as Andrew and Tristan Tate’s “third brother.”

Trump was 59 years old when his son was born. Chris Pizzello/REUTERS

Following Kirk’s death, Trump revealed that his son was “very hurt,” saying he thought the conservative activist was a “great guy” and had wanted to meet him.

Trump previously revealed a surprising pet name for Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son’s ex-fiancée, calling her “Kimber-lay.” However, he is best known for using nicknames for political opponents, including “Crooked Hillary” for Hillary Clinton, “Sleepy Joe” for former president Joe Biden, and “Crazy Nancy” for Nancy Pelosi.

Haberman and Swan’s bombshell book delves into far more than the president’s pet names, drawing on extensive anonymous interviews to recount internal discussions and sensitive matters.

The authors also reveal that Trump is a nighttime snacker who leaves wrappers scattered around and has, on occasion, accidentally thrown away White House utensils.

According to the book, the president’s late-night snacking habits do not take place next to his wife, as he does not share the traditional master bedroom with first lady Melania. Instead, she occupies the primary bedroom, while Trump stays in the adjacent room, typically labeled the second-floor “living room” on White House maps.

The gold-loving president has also added his own touches to the White House décor, with the book alleging that he was once seen installing gold adornments himself using super glue.