Barron’s Bestie Blasts Trump’s ‘Desperate’ Iran Strike

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate has openly criticized the president’s military strike on Iran.

Tate, reportedly admired by Barron Trump, joins a growing chorus of voices—including some within the MAGA movement—expressing alarm over 79-year-old President Donald Trump’s Saturday’s unauthorized offensive action. The strike occurred just hours after Vice President JD Vance told The Washington Post there was “no chance” the United States would become mired in a long war with no clear end in sight.

In a fiery rant during a livestream, Tate, 39, declared, “I do not support war with Iran for Israel,” accusing unnamed forces of being “desperate to get us into a war with Iran.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

Mocking the idea that foreign conflict would solve domestic problems, he sarcastically added, “That will fix your life,” before listing grievances about the border, inflation, crime, and cultural decline.

“If you’re at home in America right now and you feel like your country is f****d, you’re being replaced, and the border’s wide open, and inflation’s out of control, drugs are out of control, crime is out of control, moral degeneracy is out of control, they’re trying to f**k your kids—you tell the truth about trying to save your race or your genetics or your culture in any way, they blacklist you, they make you a bad person, everyone attacks you, most people around you are traitors, and they attack you for telling the truth," Tate raged.

“If we go to war with Iran, maybe that will fix our problems, because going to war with Iraq and Afghanistan, and Syria and Libya, that fixed loads.”

He added: “Why would the U.S. going into a war with Iran benefit anybody in America at all? Give me one possible reason.”

Tate, under investigation for sex trafficking and rape in numerous countries, is a friend of Barron Trump, 19. The pair were on a Zoom call together last year, and Barron is reportedly a “huge fan” of the internet figure. Tate is one of several MAGA supporters who have slammed the president after he carried out strikes on Iran on Saturday without Congressional approval. The Constitution grants only Congress the power to declare war.

“NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR,” Tate posted on X.

Tate posted numerous times on X in the early morning hours on Saturday. Screenshot/Andrew Tate/X

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and MAGA congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, as well as far-right figures Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes, also criticized the president for getting involved in another foreign war.

Fox News, historically a vehemently pro-Trump network, also appeared to condemn the president for the strikes, calling the attack “brazen.”

Andrew Tate and his brother were accused of rape and tried for the crime in Romania in 2024. Here he is seen speaking with reporters in Bucharest. Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

“A U.S. official told Fox News that Israel is targeting Iranian leadership in its brazen morning attack against the regime, but the U.S. is setting its sights on military targets and ballistic missile sites that pose an ‘imminent threat,” the Fox News live blog said.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump ran under an “America First” foreign policy and a “no new wars” platform, promising to avoid new foreign entanglements and focus on U.S. interests rather than overseas wars—a posture that appealed to MAGA voters weary of decades-long conflicts.

Smoke rising over Tehran after airstrikes rained down on the city. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty

Since taking office, however, Trump’s actions have diverged from that anti-interventionist message.

The strikes mark the second time in recent months the Trump administration has used military force against Iran, following punitive attacks on nuclear sites in June 2025.

They also come shortly after other aggressive foreign actions ordered by Trump, including a recent operation to capture Venezuela’s president and suggestions of further intervention in Cuba.

Trump sought to justify Saturday’s “major combat operations” against Iran by arguing Tehran had rebuffed efforts to curb its nuclear program.

Trump appeared in a trucker hat and no tie to alert the American public that he launched unauthorized strikes on Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

But last year, when the U.S. first joined Israel to strike Iran, the president boasted that the military had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities, and it would take “years” to rebuild.

Trump warned in an eight-minute video announcing the strikes that Americans could be killed in the war.