Trump’s Top Suck-Up Thirsts Over Americans Dying in Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham has claimed that Americans will be giving their lives to a “noble” cause if there are U.S. casualties in the Iran war.

The South Carolina Republican, a close ally of Donald Trump, said the president “has met the moment” after the strikes were announced.

But he also acknowledged the possibility of American deaths, insisting the sacrifice would be worth it.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump met the moment in taking military action against Iran. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“If there are deaths or injuries in this operation, I can say without hesitation that they sacrificed for a noble cause, a safer America and a more just world,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

Graham claimed Trump had set “in motion the demise of the Iranian ayatollah.”

“The operation will be massive in scope and has as its goal the elimination of the regime as demanded by the people of Iran.”

He said Iran could not be trusted to reach an agreement on its nuclear capabilities.

“It has been a dream of mine for so long that the ayatollah’s murderous regime would be replaced by the people who seek a better life for themselves and their country,” Graham added.

He went on to pray for the safety of U.S. troops in a post on X, writing: “As to the men and women participating in this operation for our country and Israel, may God bless you and keep you safe. If you are injured or fall, I believe with all my heart that your sacrifice makes your country and the world a better and safer place. This moment is why you chose to serve.

“This operation has been well-planned. It will be violent, extensive and I believe, at the end of the day, successful.

Sen. Lindsey Graham applauded the president's Iran strike. Lindsey Graham/X

“Again, the demise of the ayatollah’s regime with American blood on its hands is necessary and more than justified.”

“Again, well done Mr. President,” Graham wrote in another X post. The staunch Trump supporter also wrote: “His speech will go down in history as the catalyst for the most historic change in the Middle East in a thousand years.”