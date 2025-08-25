Baseball Cheat Outs Winner-in-Chief Trump as Golf Loser

Legendary pitcher Roger Clemens outed President Donald Trump for coming in last in their weekend golf game, despite the president’s alleged string of victories at his own courses.

The revelation comes as Trump has gone to bat for Clemens to finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, with the president refuting claims that the former Red Sox and Yankees player was ever a “druggie” using steroids.

On Sunday, Clemens posted the scorecard from his game of golf with the president the previous day at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. The caption read “For everyone asking about the scorecard! Mr. President didn’t miss a fairway!!”

The scorecard shows that Clemens’ son Kacy, 31, came in first with a winning score of 69; John O’Leary, the club’s director of golf, finished with a score of 71; Clemens, listed under his nickname “Rocket,” came in third with a score of 76; while Trump, dubbed “45/47,” finished dead last with a losing score of 77.

Trump, whose golf handicap is believed to be 2.8, signed the scorecard with his trademark Sharpie scrawl.

Coming fourth out of four players flies in the face of the serial victories Trump has boasted about this year, all at golf courses he owns.

He began the year as he intended to continue, victorious in the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International course in West Palm Beach. However the Palm Beach Post claimed nobody saw him play and that his win “caused surprise among attendees and followers of the event.”

In March, Trump won at the Golf Club Championship at his club in Palm Beach County.

In April, Trump’s win in the Senior Club Championship at his club in Jupiter, Florida, was proudly shared by MAGA mouthpiece Laura Loomer.

Donald Trump in golf beast mode. Rob Carr/Getty Images

While he technically tied with another player, Trump told reporters that day “It’s good to win. You heard I won, right? Did you hear I won? Just to back it up from there, I won. I like to win.”

This month, the White House posted Trump’s scorecard from the Men’s Senior Club Championship at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with the president in the top position. The caption read “Winning on and off the course.”

The litany of victories also follow footage that has shown caddies appear to “drop” balls near Trump, leading some to accuse the president of cheating at his favorite sport.

Rick Reilly, author of Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, posted on X this month, “So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball. YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole.”

He added, “Our president is a f---ing golf cheat.”

On his post-golf Truth Social post advocating for Clemens’ induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Trump said claims that the seven-time Cy Young Award winner took performance-enhancing drugs were “erroneous.”

Pitcher Roger Clemens of the New York Yankees in 1999. Al Bello/Getty Images

In 2007, a report claimed Clemens had used anabolic steroids and human growth hormones during three of the 23 seasons he played in the MLB—a charge Clemens denied under oath before Congress. In 2010, Clemens was indicted on six felony counts of perjury, false statements and obstruction of Congress. He pleaded not guilty.

In 2012, a jury finally found Clemens not guilty on each and every charge, however he has always fallen short of the votes required to get into the Hall of Fame.

Trump posted on Sunday, “People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a ‘druggie.’”

Donald Trump at his course in Bedminster. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The president’s pitch ended with the demand “354 Wins—Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this ‘stupidity’ any longer!"

Clemens shared Trump’s post and played the fake news card himself.