Bernie Sanders’ Iowa Deputy Field Director Has Left Campaign
One of Bernie Sanders’ deputy field directors in Iowa has left the campaign, his team confirmed Saturday. Kevin Lata joined the Vermont senator's 2020 team after working several positions in his 2016 run for president. Lata told Politico he left the campaign a few months ago, and that he is now managing Margaret Good's congressional bid in Florida. Lata’s departure is the latest shakeup in the Sanders campaign, which has seen a slew of reassignments and departures in the early voting primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders' political director in Iowa and senior adviser in New Hampshire are also no longer with the campaign, and his former New Hampshire state director was reassigned to Massachusetts.