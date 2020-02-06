Bernie Sanders Rakes In $25M in January Fundraising Haul
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) raised $25 million in the month of January, according to a Thursday campaign release. The massive haul marked the campaign’s best fundraising month to date. More than 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people contributed to the sum, and more than 219,000 new donors gave last month. The average donation amount was $18.72, and the most common occupation among donors was “teacher.” The five most common employers among donors were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the United States Postal Service, and Target. Since the start of the campaign, Sanders has raised $121 million. The campaign said they would use the money to ramp up staffing in Super Tuesday states, and for a $5.5 million television and digital ad buy in 10 states. They will also expand upon existing efforts in Texas and California.