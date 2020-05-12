Relieve Stress by Lying Down on One of These Best-Selling Acupressure Mats

When it comes to stress relief, your options are sort of limited when you’re at home. You can burn some incense, light a candle, or use a massager, but what about some added relief? That’s where an acupressure mat comes in. These mats are embedded with thousands of plastic spikes to deliver natural pain relief, similar to what you’d get with acupuncture, just without all the needles. Just lie down for 10-20 minutes to help release tight muscles and relax tension. You’re probably hunched over your desk reading this right now. Instead of booking a spa treatment for whenever you can actually go to one, try one of these best-selling acupressure mats instead.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
In stock on May 23
This acupressure set is made from a thick cotton and plant-based foam. It has 6,210 acupressure points in the mat, plus an additional 1,782 in the pillow.
NAYOYA Acupressure Mat and Neck Pillow Set
Easily store this mat and pillow thanks to the included carry box. , It can even be rolled up for travel.
Sivan Back and Neck Pain Relief Acupressure Mat and Pillow
This option is a bit longer than your average mat, which is great for those of us that have a few extra inches. All the spikes are made from non-toxic plastic, too.
Large Acupressure Mat and Pillow Massage Set
Not only does this set come with a carry bag, but it also includes a reusable hot/cold pack to put on your head for extra relaxation.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.