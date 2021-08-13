Working Out Without Losing Weight? Try This Vest Next Time

Scouting Report: I did everything I could to avoid weight training. Now, I can’t get enough thanks to this easy-to-use vest that actually helps me burn calories.

It’s a well-known fact that calories are a lot more fun to consume than they are to burn off. I’m learning that the hard way now that I’m trying to shed all of the excess weight I gained eating ice cream, chips, and practically every other random snack I could find in my pantry while quarantining with my family when New York City was in lockdown.

I was blissfully unaware of the pounds I had packed on when my wardrobe consisted of yoga pants and sweatshirts in a variety of colors. But when things began to open up, and it was time to trade in my comfy gear for real clothes with zippers and buttons, it wasn’t easy. In fact, some of my favorite pairs of jeans were anything but agreeable when I tried to slide into them again after giving them several months off.

I started working out feverishly in May to get ready for beach season. But one month later, all of the burpees and crunches hadn’t done a thing to erase the damage caused by the fried calamari and quesadilla calories I’d consumed. That’s when a trainer friend suggested adding a weighted vest to my workout to kick my calorie burn into high gear. As someone who loathes any exercise involving weights, I was reluctant to wear them while working out. But after adding the vest to my routine, I’m hooked.

Aduro Sport Weighted Vest Shop at Amazon $

Whether I’m doing cardio or weight training, the Aduro Sport Weighted Vest has made my regular workouts much more intense. It comes in a variety of weight options to suit your fitness needs. I started with a six-pound vest, which is more than enough to make me break a sweat. You can wear the neoprene vest comfortably over your clothing. Just set the adjustable front closure to help you get the perfect fit. And if you’re using it on the go or in the gym, the mesh pocket in the back is great for storing your cellphone, keys, or other personal items you want to keep safe while you’re working out.

It’s been one month since I started wearing the Aduro Sport vest, and I’ve lost five pounds. I don’t know if I’ll ever get back to my pre-pandemic weight. But I do know that my weighted vest will give me a fighting chance.

