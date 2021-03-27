We Use These Gadgets to Make Our Fridges Better Places

Is your fridge working for you? If you’re dealing with some fridge stink, cramped for space, or just not feeling great every time you open your fridge, we’ve been there. It’s not fun. But we’ve also tried out plenty of fridge gadgets that make fridges better than we ever thought possible. If you’re looking for a fridge upgrade, you’ve come to the right place. These are our favorites.

Lasko Fresh Slice Fridge Ionizer Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas decided it was time to put an end to fridge smells after a particularly pungent experience, and so she tested out this watermelon shaped device. She says to “think of it as an air purifier, just for your fridge.” It releases “odor eating particles” to help break down ethylene gas and thereby make it harder for foods to go bad. There’s even a replacement light on it, so you know when it’s time to replace the batteries. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Envision Home Fridge Bin Liners I don’t know about you, but my crisper drawers were a mess. There were all of these dead, wilted herbs and greens in there and I had to empty everything out to clean it. That is, until I discovered these. They simply slip right in your fridge drawers or on the shelves, are entirely machine washable, and make keeping a clean fridge easier than I ever imagined. Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bluapple Produce Saver In a similar vein to Jill’s Lasko purifier, I enjoy this produce saver. The idea is simple: produce releases ethylene gas that causes fruits and veggies to over ripen. The Bluapple absorbs this gas, so that your produce will last longer, and stay fresh all the while. It’s genius. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kootek Ice Cube Trays I don’t care if your freezer ice machine is excellent, you still need these ice trays. They have lids to make them stackable, but most importantly, makes it easy to transport them full of water to the freezer. Plus, the silicone material makes it easy to remove the cubes once they are frozen. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iDesign Fridge Binz Soda Plus Holder Scouted Contributor Ashley Zlatopolsky says this little holder was the solution to her persistent sparkling water problem (which was, her cans of bubbly were never cold enough). This organizing tool sits neatly on a shelf, and she says that she doubled the amount of room in her fridge as a result, leaving more room for the necessities. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 17

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.