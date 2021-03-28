Our Favorite Steamers and Mops for Cleaning Any Mess

If you’re looking to have clean floors, vacuuming alone may not do the trick. But breaking out another cleaning product after vacuuming can be a hassle, at least, if it’s not a product you love. We’ve tried and tested plenty of mops here at Scouted, and we have to say, we couldn’t live without them. If you aren’t obsessed with your mop, you’ve come to the right place. These mops not only make cleaning your floor easy, they may even make it enjoyable, too.

Bissell SpinWave Imagine this: a supercharged mop. The Bissell SpinWave is “equipped with two rotating scrub pads that are more powerful than me and my dinky old mop could ever be.” Using it is super easy: you just fill it up with a mix of solution and water, and the mop pretty much does the rest. Plus, it comes with two extra spin pads for when the originals inevitably get gross, and a nifty stand to keep the entire mop on. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1 Scouted Contributor Maria Cassano is pretty much obsessed with this steamer. She says it can both kill fleas and sanitize her shower. She uses it to steam her clothes, mop her floors, zap away grime in her shower and sink—it even has a window squeegee to get your glass sparkling clean. It’s Maria’s new “go-to cleaning tool for just about every chore.” Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop For Scouted Contributor Tess Mix, the O-Cedar Pro-Mist has been “a lifesaver.” Not only does it “get into tight spaces, but it also picks up dog hair,” and besides, “the reusable cleaning pads are super durable and stay put with Velcro.” Tess loves how eco-friendly it is, which helps make her floors clean, and put her mind at ease. Buy at Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Want to eat off your floors? Even if you don’t, this Tineco hybrid machine may make it possible. The Floor ONE S3 is a mop and a vacuum all in one. It feels “like walking a dog that’s super excited to lick the floor.” The machine adjusts suction depending on the amount of debris it senses, and the solution it emits dries right before your eyes. The vacuum/mop cleans itself too—and gives you voice instructions when it needs to charge or when more solution needs to be added to the tank. Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Karcher FC3 Scouted Contributor Steven John loves this cordless hardwood cleaner because it is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and has a roll function that he says cleans very well. He likes how simple it is to use (it has just one button—on/off) and how effective it is to use. His floors have never been cleaner. Buy at Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

