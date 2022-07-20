The Best Portable Grills To Help You BBQ on the Go

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hitting the beach or your local park is a great way to enjoy your summer, but aside from aggressively elevated temperatures and thirsty mosquitos, the other downside is having to pack food for your outdoor adventure: Even with the right cooler, packing your food means there’s a good chance it’ll end up soggy, cold, and just plain unappetizing by the time you actually eat it. Luckily, there is a solution for enjoying fresh and hot food when you’re out and about: a portable grill.

The best portable grills are lightweight and compact, making it easy to toss them in your trunk and forget before heading out. And, unlike traditional grills, they tend to be surprisingly affordable. All you need to do is pack your grill, cooking utensils, and ingredients, and you’re good to go. Whether you like to cook with charcoal or are more of a propane type of person, there’s a portable grill option out there for you. Scroll through below to check out the best portable grills on the market.

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill This handy grill is a best-seller on Amazon, where it costs a mere $25. It features 150 square inches of cooking space and a dual venting system to allow you to get good temperature control. The grill is a petite 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs just two pounds, making it super easy to take pretty much everywhere. An enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher make cleanup a breeze. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Coleman Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill Down from $275 The Coleman RoadTrip has plenty of features to make it easy to take on the go. For starters, it folds up flat for easy storage and portability. It also has quick-fold legs and wheels to help you get from point A to point B and set up ASAP. It offers up 225 square inches of cooking space with an impressive 11,000 BTUs of cooking power. A push-button ignition lets you get the action started without a match. Buy at Amazon $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill At $400, the Weber Traveler is definitely more of an investment than most other portable grills. Think of this as your go-to camping grill that you whip out year after year. It features a compact fold to make it easy to pop in your trunk and a 15-burger capacity to allow you to feed plenty of people at once. Wheels and a built-in cart allow for quick transport. Buy at Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mr. Bar-B-Q Portable LP Gas Grill This portable gas grill is just $50 and offers up 178 square inches of cooking space. A porcelain-coated steel wire cooking grid gives you plenty of durability while push-button ignition allows you to get the cooking started quickly. The legs fold up to make for an even more compact device when you’re ready to take this grill on the road. Buy at Lowe's $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal the Cube Grill The Everdure portable grill doesn’t look like a grill—and that’s part of its allure. This sleek charcoal grill has a porcelain enamel firebox, food-grade storage tray, and bamboo prep tray to create an all-in-one cooking device. Chrome handles stay cool, so you can transport your grill wherever you need to go. Buy at Amazon $ 172 Free Shipping | Free Returns

