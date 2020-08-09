Replace Your Cleaning Supplies With These Reusable Ones

The cabinet under my sink is full of plastic bottles of cleaner. When I finally make my way through them, I toss them to be recycled, but do they actually get broken down? Probably not. Now that I’m home more often, I’m more aware of what I need to clean and what products I’m using to do so. So, in an effort to help quell my reliance on plastic and because stores were selling out of supplies left and right, I opted to invest in some reusable options. From cleaning solutions to dryer balls, these products can help replace the ones you toss out.

The Clean Essentials Why buy plastic bottles of cleaner that you’ll eventually throw away? Scouted Staff Writer Dan Modlin has fallen in love with reusable cleaning brand Blueland. “They send reusable empty bottles and dehydrated tablets. You then fill the bottle with water, plop the tablet in, and voila, a concentrated cleaning concoction.” Buy on Blueland $ 39

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths After running into stock issues getting paper towels from the store, I opted for these reusable, eco-friendly cellulose cloths. They do just as good of a job as normal paper towels, but you can reuse them up to 50 times before you get rid of them. Best of all, they’re completely compostable. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping

Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep Dryer balls are an amazing alternative to dryer sheets. Made from 100% wool, these help soften your clothing while speeding up drying time. They can be easily stored and reused up to 1,000 times (or 2-4 years worth of laundry). Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Starfiber Microfiber Kitchen Scrubbies If you’re looking for an alternative to a kitchen sponge, these microfiber scrubbers can tackle any mess you throw at them. One side is made to help get stuck on food off of pots, pans, and plates while the other can help soak up spills or wipe down countertops. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.