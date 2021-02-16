Sponges Are Gross, but These Silicone Ones Are Brilliant

I have a love/hate relationship with sponges. I love the way they work, but it doesn’t seem to take very long for them to become so gross that I don’t even want to touch them, even after a stint in the dishwasher. That’s a major reason why I so much prefer these Emoly Food Grade Reusable Sponges.

These sponges are made from food-grade silicone, which is super easy to clean, so they never become too disgusting to use. They’re also perfectly flexible, so you can bend them in order to get into corners or roll them to clean skinny glassware or bottles more effectively. The silicone is nice and soft, so you don’t have to worry about scratching any of your dishes, cookware, or even your car.

Emoly 6 Pack Food Grade Reusable Sponges Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

What I love most is that they are multi-purpose. Since they are textured on both sides, you can easily use them to scrub veggies, as well as dishes and cookware. I really appreciate the little loops on each of them that allow you to hang them up out of the way, instead of taking up space on the counter or sink Best of all, the silicone is heat resistant up to 500 degrees, so that means these can also be used as trivets and potholders, too. I actually pack these to take to rental units when I travel, which I would never do with regular sponges.

I’d probably have bought one or two just because of all these reasons, but I’m thrilled that they come in a pack of 6, because you can spread them around. Even if you keep a few in the kitchen to use as sponges, pot holders and trivets, you can still leave one in the bathroom, another dedicated to use for pets or to keep in the car.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.