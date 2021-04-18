These Are Our Favorite Slippers to Wear No Matter What

There’s nothing better than sitting down in sweats, with a toasty beverage, and your feet all wrapped up in a good pair of slippers. But slippers are for so much more than that, too. Some can be worn outside, some while you’re cooking, some even when you’re walking the dog. No matter what, the bottom line is this: slippers are great and we definitely have some favorites. If you’re in search of a new pair, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up our favorites all in one place.

Maripa House Shoes These slippers, modeled after Japanese house shoes, are the best thing Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas has put on her feet all year. And she’s not alone. Our CTO loves them too. Jill writes, “The entire shoe is enrobed in soft, supple shearling, with the outer and heel made from a soft knit fabric. They’re stretchy, too, making them contour to your feet without constricting them.” But the best part? They’re machine washable. Buy at topdrawer $ 59

Glerups Scouted Contributor Morgan Thompson is convinced that all slippers suck, except Glerups. Made from a 100% natural blend of felted wool, these have a natural rubber sole for grip, and keep his feet warm and toasty, but never sweaty, which at the end of the day, is essential in a pair of slippers. Buy at Zappos $ 135

Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot I, however, prefer Greys over Glerups. While also made from felted wool and featuring a rubber sole, these have a unique toe cap that prevents toe stubbing from happening (important for me, a clutz). I feel extremely stylish in them, thanks to the leather detailing on the back, and can’t wear them enough. Buy at Huckberry $ 108

Freewaters Slippers Scouted Contributor Jana Cholakovska loves her Freewaters not just because of how comfortable they are (although they are comfortable) but because of how sustainable the brand is, too. They are made out of sustainable wool and vegan leather, and yet, are made to last. Plus 1% of the brand’s sales go to funding clean drinking water projects. Buy at Zappos $ 46

Teva Ember Mocs These aren’t fluffy or soft, but they are one of my favorite pairs of slippers for sure. Think of them as a sleeping bag, just for your feet. They are shockingly warm inside, have a great amount of grip on the bottom, and help to keep stinky feet at bay. Buy at Zappos $ 75

Staheekum The Cascade Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves wearing these slippers everywhere, even outside. They kind of look like sneakers, but they are lined with faux shearling and have a memory foam footbed, just like your favorite slipper. They are a two-in-one: your favorite slipper, and your favorite sneakers—a match made in heaven. Buy at Zappos $ 40

Minnetoka Winslet If wool ain’t your thing, Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas recommends these fleece ones instead. She writes that “they hug my feet in a way that feels like I’m wearing heavy socks instead of fleece slippers.” They are easy to slip on, slide off, and unlike in other slippers, her feet never get sweaty or feel suffocated. Buy at Zappos $ 40

