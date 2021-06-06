The Best Suction Sex Toys For Every Scenario

Whether they’re called suction vibrators, sonic toys, or “just like oral!,” air pressure sex toys entered the market in 2014 and have been everywhere since. Though the sensation feels like suction, it actually comes from quick bursts of air directed towards the user’s body, not from sucking air away from it. Unlike a vibrator, the air pressure is indirect, which can make it less likely you’ll go numb or too sensitive to keep going. And because an endless number of companies now have their own version, these are the best three.
Womanizer Premium
The Womanizer is the unfortunately named original air pressure clit “suction” toy. It also happens to be one of the best sex toys out there. The first Womanizer started from the button with a leopard-print pattern and a hideous and enormous rhinestone button control. Now owned by We-Vibe, the contemporary, updated Classic is just one of many in an elegant line of several suction toys. Among them are Womanizer Duo, for simultaneous clit and g-spot stimulation, and Womanizer Liberty, which has a travel cover.
Womanizer Premium is the best of the line, with a wider range of intensities than the Classic and rumbly air pulses. It has an autopilot setting with different patterns. It also has a “smart silence” setting that stops the toy if it breaks contact with your body, useful for both privacy if you’re interrupted and edging if you’re not. Finally, because it covers the clit and the clit alone, it leaves some room for vaginal penetration if you’re into that.
Who this is for: People who have a clit and want to try an air pressure toy — particularly if you’ve been considering one of the many, many knock-off Womanizers out there. Some people love the Satisfyer, and more power to them, but the Satisfyer, like every other toy in the category, just feels like a less-good (but better-named) Womanizer. Ditto the Lelo Sona.
Lora DiCarlo Baci Clitoral Massager
Nearly all air pressure toys focus directly on the glans clitoris and only on the glans clitoris. The Baci is an exception and a great one. There’s the same clit-focused opening, surrounded with a broader silicone surface that nestles into the labia and vibrates. The result is a more encompassing sensation, similar to the difference between a bullet vibrator and a wand vibrator.
The Baci’s shape also makes it a standout. Rather than being essentially a nozzle with a handle to grip, the Baci is shaped like a large, friendly egg when it’s in its hard plastic cover, with a rounded back that you can cup in your hand during use when it’s not. Gripping sex toys between your fingers doesn’t work for everyone, so the shape is a welcome alternative.
Who this is for: People with clits who like the idea of an air pressure toy and want more of their labia involved and who don’t care about being able to use the toy while receiving vaginal penetration, or people with clits who want to try a clit sucking toy they don’t have to grip.
Arcwave Ion
The Arcwave Ion is the first air pressure sex toy for penises. It’s a short silicone sleeve with an air pressure stimulator inside to target the frenulum, the sensitive tissue on the underside of the penis just below the head. Unlike a traditional sleeve, the Arcwave Ion is less about the motion and more about the stimulation, so it can feel more subtle.
The Arcwave Ion turns itself off when you break contact with it and twists to open for easy clean up. It charges via USB in a storage case that also helps it dry faster after cleaning. Just don’t forget the water-based lube.
Who this is for: People with penises who like or want to try gentle frenulum-specific sensation.
