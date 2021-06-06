The Best Suction Sex Toys For Every Scenario

The Womanizer is the unfortunately named original air pressure clit “suction” toy. It also happens to be one of the best sex toys out there. The first Womanizer started from the button with a leopard-print pattern and a hideous and enormous rhinestone button control. Now owned by We-Vibe, the contemporary, updated Classic is just one of many in an elegant line of several suction toys. Among them are Womanizer Duo, for simultaneous clit and g-spot stimulation, and Womanizer Liberty, which has a travel cover.

Womanizer Premium is the best of the line, with a wider range of intensities than the Classic and rumbly air pulses. It has an autopilot setting with different patterns. It also has a “smart silence” setting that stops the toy if it breaks contact with your body, useful for both privacy if you’re interrupted and edging if you’re not. Finally, because it covers the clit and the clit alone, it leaves some room for vaginal penetration if you’re into that.

Who this is for: People who have a clit and want to try an air pressure toy — particularly if you’ve been considering one of the many, many knock-off Womanizers out there. Some people love the Satisfyer, and more power to them, but the Satisfyer, like every other toy in the category, just feels like a less-good (but better-named) Womanizer. Ditto the Lelo Sona.