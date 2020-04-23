Stay Comfortable and Active With These Adidas Apparel Items on Sale
If you’re searching for the perfect WFH attire, why not try athleisure? Workout clothes are a great way to feel comfortable, yet active in at the same time. Adidas is a great place to pick up some comfy clothes that you can work out in, too. And, it just so happens that the brand is having a sitewide 30% off sale, through next Thursday. All you need to do is pick out some favorites and enter the code APRIL at checkout to save big. We’ve taken care of the first part for you, so just remember the code and you’re good to go.
Design 2 Move Climacool Shorts: I’m always on the hunt for a great pair of shorts, and these ones aren’t just eco-friendly (being made from recycled materials), they are very, very comfortable. They’ll manage moisture during a workout so you can just focus on the task at hand.
Design 2 Move Climacool Shorts
Tiro 19 Training Pants:These pants are basically sweatpants that you can work out in, if you so choose. They are tapered so you’ll never look schlumpy or feel that way, and they're made of lightweight material that’s breathable, so you’ll never overheat.
Tiro 19 Training Pants
Ultraboost 20 Shoes: These shoes are comfortable enough that you won’t want to take them off. Perfect for walking the dog in or going for a run, these are running shoes that don’t just perform at the top of their class, they are stylish, too.
Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Designed To Move High-Rise Tights: Why not stock up on a great pair of tights while you’re at it? These are made of a stretchy fabric that hugs your body and keeps you dry. Plus, the inner waistband includes a small pocket for on-the-go essentials.
Designed To Move High-Rise Tights
