Our Favorite White Noise Machines for Any Kind of Sleeper

Sleeping is hard—especially when you live next to a busy street, or even just a street at all. If you’re an extremely light sleeper and haven’t tried a white noise machine yet, we highly recommend you do so. Not only are they relaxing, they’re great for getting a full 8-hours. To help you find the right one for you, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Best overall: Letsfit White Noise Machine
Best for travel: Lectrofan Micro2 Sleep Sound Machine
Best for multi-purpose: Loftie Alarm Clock
Best for longevity: Marpac Dohm UNO White Noise Machine
Best for lighting: iHome Zenergy Therapy Candle
Best Overall: Letsfit White Noise Machine
According to Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould, this white noise machine lives up and exceeds the hype. It has made her a better sleeper, for just the low price of $20.
Best feature: Not only is it a night light, it comes with traditional sounds that she says are “pretty legit.” It has a low price point and best of all, is easy to use for first timers, too.
Best for Travel: Lectrofan Micro2 Sleep Sound Machine
Lectrofan Micro2 Sleep Sound Machine $27: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes she will never leave home without this little sleep machine. It has 10 different sounds and a futuristic swivel that allows you to project the sound right where you want to.
Best feature: That has to be its size. It’s about the size of a tub of lip balm, yet it can generate enough sound to allow you to sleep the whole night through, making it perfect for travel.
Best for Multi-Purpose: Loftie Alarm Clock
If you’re looking for more than just a white noise machine, this may be your best bet. It’s an alarm clock, guided meditation assistant, bluetooth speaker, and white noise machine, encased in a beautiful design worthy of any bedside table.
Best feature: Other than boasting an array of great white noise sounds, the alarm is a nice added bonus. It’s dual-tone, meaning it lulls you out of that white noise induced sleep first, then helps you get out of bed.
Best for Longevity: Marpac Dohm UNO White Noise Machine
Get this: this white noise machine originally came out in 1962. It’s tried and true, creating a non-looping soothing rush of air to help lull you sleep.
Best feature: It has no bells and definitely no whistles, but has instead, maintained the same design for over 50 years. If you’re looking for a barebones machine that just works, this is it.
Best for Lighting: iHome Zenergy Therapy Candle
Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz loves the lighting settings on this white noise machine that help her meditate and just be all around zen. To her, it’s what sets apart a good product from a great one.
Best feature: In addition to white noise, choose between a candle light setting, a lantern light setting, or even a little sexy ambiance, all coming from one little bedside table machine.
