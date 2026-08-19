Bettors Predict Natalie Harp’s Next Move

Bettors have their eyes on President Donald Trump’s ever-present assistant Natalie Harp, wagering that she’ll make a splash with her next move.

Harp, 35, has remained publicly silent amid mounting scrutiny of her curious relationship with Trump, 80, which Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff thrust into the spotlight with a subtle jab at a rally on Sunday.

The Georgia senator declared that rather than “do the job,” Trump wants to “build his ballroom” and “travel with Natalie”—alluding to Harp’s near-constant presence at the president’s side, including during his escape from an Iranian assassination plot last month, when she was among a handful of aides who accompanied him aboard a secret plane out of Turkey.

Now, bettors are putting money on Harp coming back with a vengeance.

“Will Natalie Harp publicly insult Jon Ossoff by August 31?” is now a bet on the table at Polymarket.

As of Wednesday afternoon, bettors put the odds of Harp publicly insulting Ossoff, 39, at 22 percent.

“This market will resolve to ‘Yes’ if Natalie Harp makes any public statement in which she insults Jon Ossoff between market creation and August 31, 2026 at 11:59PM (ET),” the bet’s rules state.

Harp does not speak publicly in her role as the president’s executive assistant, but she reportedly helps run his Truth Social account. Polymarket

The rules further clarify that a public statement qualifies as an insult “if it mocks, degrades, or disparages the individual either personally or professionally,” giving specific examples such as using words like “weak, stupid, disloyal, a failure,” or using a nickname like “Crooked Hillary.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast: “Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team. The Fake News’s continued attacks on President Trump and his Administration prove exactly why trust in media is at historic lows. The media should get back to reporting real news and stop regurgitating Trump-Deranged liberal talking points.”

Trump, for his part, already insulted Ossoff after being pressed by a reporter on the senator’s jab.

“You mean Pee-wee Herman? Pee-wee Herman look-alike,” the president said on Monday, referencing the nickname he has given to Ossoff.

Harp’s estranged brother said in an interview with CNN on Monday that he doesn’t think she has “a physical attraction” to Trump but said that she is certainly “infatuated.” MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The senator has only doubled down, however, pointing out in an appearance on MS NOW’s The Briefing that Harp has been referred to as the president’s “security blanket.”

Harp’s relationship with Trump, who is more than four decades her senior, has drawn scrutiny amid revelations that she has written him a string of love letters and gone to extraordinary lengths to be by his side.

In one letter, Harp wrote, “You are all that matters to me,” according to The New York Times. In another, she apologized for being an “embarrassment” after running behind Trump’s cart as he played golf, adding, “I want things to always be right between us.”

Harp’s estranged brother Preston Harp told the Daily Mail in June that his sister’s relationship with Trump was “very unhealthy.” He said in an interview on CNN on Tuesday that he doesn’t think she has “a physical attraction” to Trump but said that she is certainly “infatuated.”