Biden Convenes ‘Emergency’ Meeting With G7 After Missile Strike Hits Poland
President Joe Biden responded to a deadly missile strike in NATO member Poland by convening an “emergency” meeting of world leaders from both the Group of Seven and several NATO countries early Wednesday. Present were leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the EU, as well as the prime ministers of NATO allies Spain and the Netherlands. The group was already together in Bali, Indonesia, for a G20 Summit and met around a large round table in the ballroom of Biden’s hotel, according to the Associated Press. The president wrote on Twitter that Poland had “full U.S support for and assistance” with its investigation but declined to offer up any more details to reporters when asked for updates following the late-night meeting. The Polish Foreign Ministry said the missile in question was “Russian-made” but stopped short of blaming the strike directly on Putin’s troops. Russia, for its part, has denied it had any hand in the attack, which killed at least two people near Poland’s border with Ukraine.