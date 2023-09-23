CHEAT SHEET
Biden Gets Updated COVID-19 Shot Amid Uptick in Cases
President Joe Biden received the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine as well as his flu vaccine, the White House announced Saturday. The updated immunization was approved earlier this month amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the United States. “As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo announcing the president’s updated immunization. The announcement comes just days after the Biden administration relaunched its free distribution of COVID-19 test kits for all U.S. households.