Biden Has No Plan to Visit Train Disaster Site

President Joe Biden says he has no plan to visit East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the toxic train disaster—but says he is fully involved on the issue. “I’ve spoken with every single major figure in both Pennsylvania, and in Ohio,” he told reporters on Friday. His administration has been slammed for its response to the derailment, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showing up 20 days after the accident. But Biden says that’s unfair since federal agencies were on site within hours. “The idea that we’re not engaged is simply not there. In addition, there was not a request for me to go out, even before I was heading over to Kyiv,” he said.