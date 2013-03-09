Bieber Resumes Tour After Hospitalization

CHEAT SHEET
For once, it wasn’t a good week to be Justin Bieber. On Friday, the pop heartthrob was caught on tape having an altercation with a paparazzo, an incident that he then posted about on Twitter. But the real event—also tweeted by the Biebs—was his hospitalization Thursday night. After feeling short of breath in the middle of a London concert, collapsing backstage, and taking a 20-minute break before going back on, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. To the comfort of his fans, he managed to post a hospital selfie to Instagram with the caption “gettin’ better listening to janice joplin” and was able to perform Friday night. First order of business, figure out how to spell Janis Joplin.