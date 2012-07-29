Bill Keller Gets Pranked

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Atlantic
Someone managed to carry out an elaborate prank on former New York Times executive editor Bill Keller. The prankster created an almost exact reproduction of the New York Times opinion page and used parts of an email that Keller had written defending WikiLeaks. The only clue that it was a fake was the website’s URL, where the word “opinion” appeared before nytimes.com. The piece was even tweeted from a fake Bill Keller Twitter account. No one has claimed responsibility for the prank, but the first tweets about the op-ed reportedly came from accounts associated with WikiLeaks and Anonymous.