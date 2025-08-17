Bill Maher Blasts Democrats for Being Too ‘Afraid’ to Go on His Show

Bill Maher has lashed out at Democrats for declining to come on his show.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Why haven’t you ever had Hillary or Bill Clinton on? Why didn’t you have Kamala on during the last campaign?’” Maher said on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday. “You think we don’t ask?”

Noting that it took him “eight years and a petition to get Obama on,” Maher lamented that he could not even attract Democratic politicians for whom he has voted.

“We ask these people every week. They say, ‘No,’” he added. “And these are people, all people I voted for. Think about that. They’re afraid to come on the show of a guy who voted for them.”

Bill Maher complained that it took eight years to get former President Barack Obama on his show. HBO

By contrast, Maher stated, “The Republicans? They show up. And when they do, they take their beating like a man.”

The comedian then shared a montage of some of his most dramatic altercations with Republican figures, including Trump confidant Steve Bannon and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Maher then name-dropped some of the Democratic politicians he would like to interview, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Look, I would love to have AOC on the show and Mamdani and Elizabeth Warren, but I can’t subpoena the guests, and I can’t fix that,” he said. “I can’t fix that what the Democrats are scared of more than anything else—I mean, obviously, besides gluten—is being primaried from the far left."

Maher threw down the gauntlet to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying he'd "love" to have them on his program. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

“Even though most Democrats are not far-left, they’re mild-mannered and moderate,” he added.

Maher has regularly taken aim at Democrats. Earlier this year, he raged at the party for making itself “so unlikable” via cancel culture that it would never control the White House.