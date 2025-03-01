Skip to Main Content
Bill Maher Dubs Trump, Vance and Zelensky the ‘Real Housewives of the White House’
BRAVO
“In World War III news, we’re on the other side now,” said the comedian.
Catherine Bouris
Published
Mar. 1 2025
12:17AM EST
HBO
Catherine Bouris
catherinebouris
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.
here
.
