Billie Eilish Among More Than 200 Artists Warning Against AI
Some of the biggest names in the music industry have signed an open letter against artificial intelligence replacing human artists. The letter written by the non-profit Artist Rights Alliance calls on “AI developers, technology companies, platforms, and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights” of artists. It also addresses the concern of many music artists who worry their craft is training AI models that will soon steal their likeness and dilute the already problematic royalty pools. Among the more than 200 artists who also signed the letter are Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Jon Batiste, Camila Cabello, and Sam Smith. “Working musicians are already struggling to make ends meet in the streaming world, and now they have the added burden of trying to compete with a deluge of AI-generated noise,” Jen Jacobsen, executive director of the ARA, told Variety. “The unethical use of generative AI to replace human artists will devalue the entire music ecosystem—for artists and fans alike.”