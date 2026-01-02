Politics

Billionaire Trump Raked in a Fortune as His Investors Lost Out

The president’s media company ended his first year back in office on a low note.

Janna Brancolini
Donald Trump
Two of Donald Trump’s key business ventures tanked in value in 2025, but the president still managed to double his net worth last year.

Shares for the president’s media, finance, and now energy company, Trump Media & Technology Trump, plummeted despite a record-high year for the stock market, falling 67 percent between Jan. 19 and December 2025, Axios reported.

The losses come despite the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which includes most of the listed social media companies, being up 18 percent during the same period.

The president’s other major tradable asset, his $TRUMP memecoin, has also fallen 89 percent since he took office, according to Axios.

Eric Trump (center), the newly appointed ALT5 Board Director of World Liberty Financial, is joined by his brother and ALT5 Board Observer Donald Trump Jr. (left), and Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial to mark the $1.5B partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma with the ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell on August 13, 2025 in New York City.
Donald Trump and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump have gotten eye-wateringly rich even as the president's investors lost money. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

That was far worse than the average crypto losses last year; the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by a more modest 16 percent.

Axios calculated that a hypothetical $1,000 invested in the Nasdaq at the start of last year would now be worth about $1,184, whereas the same amount invested in Trump Media would be worth a dismal $331.

As for crypto, $1,000 invested in the global cryptocurrency market cap would be worth $842, compared to just $114 if invested in the $TRUMP coin.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The billionaire president himself has not lost out as a result of his businesses’ shortcomings; Forbes estimates his net worth has more than doubled over the past year thanks mostly to gains in various crypto investments.

In October, the Financial Times calculated that Trump and his family had reaped more than $1 billion in crypto cash, thanks to an industry boom fueled by the administration’s own crypto-friendly policies.

Sons Eric, 41, and Donald Jr., 48, increased their net worth tenfold and sixfold, respectively, according to Forbes. Eric Trump now has an estimated net worth of $750 million thanks largely to his stake in his crypto-mining business, while Donald Jr. is worth an estimated $500 million.

Graph of the value of DJT price over 2025.
Trump Media's share price fell by 67 percent over the course of 2025. Google.com

Even though his $TRUMP coin crashed, the president raked in $362 million in profits through sales of tokens and fees.

The cashout comes at a time when many Americans—including Trump’s own supporters—see the president as out of touch with the cost-of-living crisis.

Last month, Politico found that nearly half of U.S. adults (46 percent) surveyed from Nov. 14-17 said the cost of living was the “worst they can ever remember it being,” including 37 percent of voters who supported Trump in 2024.

