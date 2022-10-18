MacKenzie Scott Donates Record-Breaking $84.5 Million to Girl Scouts
The Girl Scouts of America have received a whopping $84.5 million donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. It’s the largest-ever single donation in the group’s history, the Today show reported. The funds will go to the main organization as well as 29 local councils Scott chose, the Girl Scouts said in a press release. “This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally,” Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang said. Scott split from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2019 and has since pledged to give more than half of her money away to philanthropic causes. The Girl Scouts’ press release said the grant will help the organization to recover from the effects of COVID-19 and create “more equitable membership opportunities in communities that have been under engaged.” “We’re excited to prove how Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world—because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed,” Chang said.