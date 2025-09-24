Bitter Roseanne Blasts ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return: ‘Double Standard’

A spurned Roseanne Barr has branded Jimmy Kimmel’s return to ABC a “double standard,” claiming the TV network “ruined” her life.

Barr’s eponymous sitcom had a brief revival in 2018 on ABC, which ended abruptly when the controversial star called former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jett, a Black woman, the product of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

The 72-year-old deleted the post, calling it a “joke” she made “in bad taste,” though it was far from the first time Barr made racist comments on social media.

Roseanne Barr at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. CAITLIN O'HARA/REUTERS

“I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone,” Barr told NewsNation on Tuesday when asked about Kimmel’s lifeline from ABC.

“It just shows how they think. It’s a double standard.”

Barr claimed Kimmel had his “hands slapped for six days” then roped in Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended by ABC for two weeks in 2022 after claiming that race was not a factor in the Holocaust.

“I guess he [Kimmel] got a six day suspension, just like when Whoopi Goldberg came out with disgusting comments on the Holocaust, she got a, what, two week suspension.”

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Con

The former TV star predicted the late-night host will “double down” when Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns on Tuesday.

“I think he’ll cheer himself on and his fans, what is it, 2000 of them, they’ll feel heartened like they won another battle against Trump and the people of the United States,” Barr said. “So it’ll be a big celebration... he’ll double down. That’s what they do, they’ll see it as a victory.”

When Kimmel’s show was suspended last week, Barr posted on X “Today is better than my birthday” then posted to ABC’s account “I’m available to fill in.” She was not taken up on this offer.

Barr had also predicted “This will still be worse for our side than theirs. Kimmel will get an entire PR tour to clear his name with the backing of all media.”

Kimmel has made no media appearances in the last week, keeping a low profile ahead of his Tuesday return.

Roseanne Barr guests on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show in 2015. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Con

The vocal fan of Donald Trump admitted to NewsNation on Tuesday she had “trolled” Kimmel online after his show was pulled off air last week following a monologue about Donald Trump mourning slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk angering MAGA figures.

She said Kimmel had “called me a racist” after her show was axed, “even though I repeatedly said it was a mistake.”

“I’m a troll,” Barr said. “I love to troll. I trolled on Jimmy, ‘Gee Jimmy if you woulda defended me maybe this wouldn’t have happened to you?’ They never defend anything right, they only defend everything wrong.”