Black Students Sue School After Suspension for Confederate Flag Protest
‘racial animosity’
A group of Black students in Georgia filed a lawsuit against their high school on Tuesday for alleged discrimination during a counter-protest. The students allege Coosa High School allowed “overt bigotry and animosity by some white students and teachers against African American students.” In the fall of 2021, a group of Black students were allegedly suspended after protesting other students who displayed the Confederate rebel flag. Following the suspended students’ protest, the lawsuit says Black Lives Matter shirts were banned, but the rebel flag was still allowed and the students who displayed the flag were not punished. The lawsuit claims administrators practiced unfair treatments when it came to punishing students and “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity toward Black students perpetrated by white students and teachers.”