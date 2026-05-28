Bloodthirsty MAGA Stooge Pushes Unhinged ‘Trump Prize’ Pitch

Lindsey Graham has offered a sycophantic suggestion for what should happen if Donald Trump’s plan to end his war with Iran succeeds.

The South Carolina senator, one of the biggest Iran hawks in Congress, appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to discuss the president’s suggestion that any agreement to end the war should include a requirement for several more countries—including Saudi Arabia and Qatar—to join the Abraham Accords.

The treaty, which Trump helped broker in September 2020 during his first term, aims to normalize relations between Arab countries and Israel.

“If he can pull this off, if he can get Saudi Arabia—the center of Islam for the entire world—to recognize the Jewish state of Israel, he will have ended the Arab-Israeli conflict that’s been going on for thousands of years. They should change the Nobel Prize to the Trump Prize,” Graham said.

Donald Trump suggested an expanded Abraham Accord would be a “Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“If he can do that, and I think he can, it’s the biggest change in the modern history, and the ancient history, of the Middle East, where the Arabs and the Jews live together, where it becomes a center of power economically, not a powder keg,” he added.

“And once you put Iran in a box—and he’s going to do that—we’re going to have peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Nobody thought that was possible. I believe it’s possible, and there’s one guy who can do it: Donald Trump.”

Trump has unsuccessfully campaigned for years to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, frequently citing his work on the Abraham Accords and his dubious claims that he has ended multiple global conflicts since returning to office.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were the first countries to sign the Abraham Accords in September 2020, with Morocco and Sudan following suit in the months that followed.

In a Truth Social rant spanning more than 500 words, the president said it should be “mandatory” for other countries—including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan—to sign onto the Abraham Accords as part of a broader peace framework with Iran.

“I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition,” Trump wrote.

Senator Lindsey Graham has been unwavering in his support for Trump’s war in Iran. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Elsewhere during Graham’s interview with Sean Hannity, the senator warned that countries refusing to sign the Abraham Accords should “say no at your own peril.”

“Look what [Trump] has done for the Arab world, look what he has done to your biggest enemy, Iran. Look how he stood by you when other people were going to abandon you,” Graham said.