World Leader Sounds Off on Trump’s Unhinged Nobel Peace Prize Text

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has spoken at length for the first time about his heated exchange with President Donald Trump in January.

It began last month, after a text message from Støre suggested that the pair talk to find a solution to Trump’s repeated threats to seize Greenland by force. Støre proposed to Trump that they “de-escalate,” telling him that “so much is happening around us where we need to stand together.”

The president rejected his appeal, replying hours later with an inflammatory message that read, “Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

US President Donald Trump greets Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Evan Vucci/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

He also doubled down on his threats against the Danish self-autonomous territory, insisting that the U.S. be given “Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Asked for his thoughts on the exchange at the Munich Security Conference, Støre told The Atlantic, “What did I think? I thought, ‘Well, it’s just bringing the debate to a level where we don’t solve problems.’” Støre raised his eyebrows at the question, according to the report.

“I’m not going to engage in a shouting match,” he continued. “I’m not going to respond to it.” The response he did send to Trump, which he paraphrased for the Atlantic, said, “I take your message; I still think it’s useful to talk.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. “President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize many times over,” Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said in an email to The Atlantic in response.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke to the Atlantic about his heated text exchange with Donald Trump. Michael Bihlmayer - Pool/Getty Images

Støre told The Atlantic that he wasn’t surprised by Trump’s message, because he was familiar with the 79-year-old’s fixation on the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded by the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee and not the government.

The president’s preoccupation, which saw him cold-call Norwegian diplomats and publish rants on social media complaining that he had not received the prize, ultimately led the actual winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, to hand the prize to Trump.

“I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela,” Machado told Fox News. “It was a very emotional moment.” When asked why she presented the president with the award, which the Nobel Institute went to great lengths to stress is not transferable, Machado said that she felt he deserved it.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

Trump has previously told reporters, “Don‘t let anyone tell you that Norway doesn’t control the shots, OK? It’s in Norway. I lost a lot of respect for Norway. And I believe very strongly that Norway controls the Nobel Prize.”

“I reminded him every time that it’s not my decision; it’s not the government’s decision. This is an independent committee. It is staunchly independent,” Støre said of Trump’s repeated complaints.

“Some of my diplomats say, you know, ‘If the prime minister would try to interfere with the Nobel committee, he would have to resign, because it would simply be unacceptable.’”

Støre said that the president did not appear to accept this explanation, telling The Atlantic that, “He doesn’t listen on that frequency, I would say,” while holding his hand up to his ear.

Still, Støre ended with a hopeful note. “I would simply, you know, pay tribute to Trump that he takes messages,” he said, claiming that Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, “never did.”

“I mean, you can access him,” Støre added. “We are leaders, and I appreciate that.”

Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett in January about how he managed the president’s expectations, Støre said, “If you are prime minister, you have to be diplomatic in the sense that you talk straight, but you’re able to deal with people, and the United States is very important ally for Norway, strong cultural, political ties. And that’s my point of departure for finding good solutions.”