Bloomberg: I Won’t Release Women From Their Confidentiality Agreements Against My Company
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said he would not be releasing female employees who used to work at his company from the confidentiality agreements they signed. “You can’t just walk away from it,” Bloomberg told ABC News. “They’re legal agreements, and for all I know the other side wouldn’t want to get out of it.” Bloomberg, also the founder and majority stakeholder in Bloomberg L.P., has been sued for allegedly making crude remarks about female employees of his company and has been accused of promoting a hostile work environment. Bloomberg has denied the allegations, and the three lawsuits are reportedly still ongoing.
This comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told reporters last month that Bloomberg’s use of confidentiality agreements is a “way for people to hide bad things they’ve done” and said the employees should be able to speak. “We have to listen to them, and if Michael Bloomberg has made comments like this, then he has to answer for them,” she said. In response, Bloomberg told ABC that Warren “should worry about herself and I’ll worry about myself.”