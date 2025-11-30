Blue State Gov Calls for Trump to Release MRI Results

Tim Walz on Sunday demanded the release of 79-year-old Donald Trump’s MRI results, arguing the president is “fading physically.”

“I think what’s most concerning about this is... has anyone in the history of the world ever had an MRI assigned to them and had no idea what it was for, as he says?” the Minnesota governor asked Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker.

“Well, here we’ve got a guy on Thanksgiving—where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever. This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else,” Kamala Harris’ former running mate said when asked about his concerns.

Tim Walz told Kristen Welker that he thought Donald Trump might be 'incapable' of doing the job of president based on his health. NBC News

“This is not normal behavior. It’s not healthy,” Walz added.

The educator suggested that it was normal for the public to be informed, arguing: “And presidents throughout time have released a couple things.

“They’ve released their tax returns—not Donald Trump. And they’ve released their medical records—not Donald Trump.”

Walz called for Trump to release his MRI results after the president used a slur against him on Truth Social. NBC News

Walz concluded by reminding NBC News viewers of Trump’s flurry of Truth Social activity over the weekend, with the president ranting about everything from drug prices to immigration to Joe Biden’s autopen.

“So look, it’s clear the president’s fading physically, I think the mental capacity—again, ranting crazily at midnight on Thanksgiving about everything else. There’s reasons for us to be concerned,” he said.

“I am deeply concerned that he is incapable of doing the job.”

Walz first called for Trump’s MRI results to be released after his state was called out by the MAGA leader earlier this week.

Trump used a slur against Walz, connecting the Afghan suspect of the National Guard shooting to “Somalian gangs roving the streets,” and raging: “The seriously ret---ed Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

Trump revealed that he'd undergone and MRI while talking to press on Air Force One in October, but couldn't provide any details aside from it being 'perfect.' Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Walz shared Trump’s post on X, and wrote: “Release the MRI results.”

Trump proudly announced that he’d undergone an MRI at the Walter Reed Medical Center while speaking to reporters on an Air Force One flight from Malaysia to Japan on Oct. 10.