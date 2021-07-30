CHEAT SHEET
Nasty Back-to-Back Crashes Mar Olympics BMX Semifinals
The BMX semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics were marked by two frightening crashes that sent American Connor Fields and Australian Saya Sakakibara to the hospital on Friday. Fields, 28, who won a gold medal in 2016 and was the favorite at these games, was taken out of the event on a stretcher; no details were available on his condition. Minutes later, Sakakibara, 21, crashed; she is riding for her brother, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the run-up to the Olympics.