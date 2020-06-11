Family Heartbroken After Bodycam Video Shows Cop Saying ‘I Don’t Care’ to Black Man Who Couldn’t Breathe

Read it at KOCO News
The mother of Derrick Scott, who died in police custody last year, said on Thursday she was devastated by bodycam footage, released by Oklahoma City police this week, showing her son’s fatal arrest. The video showed Scott being pinned on the ground by police officers crying out, “I can’t breathe,” and an officer replying, “I don’t care.” Vicki Scott called the police treatment of her son “unhuman,” and said they treated him “like an animal.” The video of Derrick Scott’s May 2019 arrest was released after Scott’s family and a local Black Lives Matter group demanded more information about his death. Previously, medical examiners listed his probable cause of death as a collapsed right lung, listing physical restraint, methamphetamine use, heart disease and emphysema as additional factors. The report listed his manner of death as “unknown.”