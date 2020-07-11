CHEAT SHEET
Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19
Actor Amitabh Bachchan announced Saturday that he had contracted the new coronavirus and been admitted to the hospital. The 77-year-old Bollywood legend, star of more than 200 films, wrote to his 43 million Twitter followers, “I have tested COVID positive...shifted to Hospital...hospital informing authorities...family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” Dozens of other actors replied to wish him a speedy recovery.
Later, Bachchan’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, revealed on Twitter that he too had tested positive for coronavirus. Abhishek said he and his father had “mild symptoms,” and had been admitted to hospital.