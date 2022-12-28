CHEAT SHEET
Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested Days Before Headline Fight
Boxing world champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of his PBC headline bout in Washington, D.C., against former WBA super featherweight winner Hector Luis Garcia. Parkland Police didn’t release further details on the incident that landed Davis in jail, but he will appear in court Wednesday. Davis previously faced a domestic violence charge in 2020 after he was caught on video grabbing the throat of the mother of his children, although the case was ultimately dropped. He also is facing 14 unrelated hit-and-run charges and will appear in court in February for those.