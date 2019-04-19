Boy Thrown From Mall of America Balcony Showing Signs of Recovery

The 5-year-old boy thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America last week is showing “real signs of recovery,” according to a spokesman for the family. The boy was at the mall with his mother on April 12 when Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda allegedly chose him at random, and pushed him over the balcony. “Our miracle child Landen is showing real signs of recovery,” family friend Noah Hanneman said in a statement on Friday. “New test results have been positive, though he remains in intensive care with a long road ahead.” Aranda, 24, has been charged with attempted murder for the attack. The boy was rushed to the hospital with head trauma, but is still fighting for his life in intensive care. “[Landen] has many surgeries ahead in his life to try to get back to a normal life for a young, vibrant boy,” states a GoFundMe page established to cover his medical bills. “The family doesn’t know [Aranda] and are completely clueless as to why this monster would target their family with this heinous act of violence.”