BP Builds New Containment Dome

Plan B looks a lot like Plan A: BP is slapping together a much smaller new containment dome, but it won’t be ready until later this week. In the meantime, BP will attempt to fight the oil spill with chemical dispersants. Beginning Tuesday, meanwhile, three separate congressional committees will open inquiries into the cause of the oil-rig explosion that caused the disaster, with some signs pointing toward the cement-nitrogen mixture that Haliburton used to close off the bottom of the well as a potential culprit.