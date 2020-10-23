You Can Replace Basically Every Appliance In Your Kitchen with this One Smart Oven
Months into a global pandemic, it’s likely you’ve had some time to acquaint (or reacquaint) yourself with your kitchen. If you’re getting sick of the same old routine, Brava has the technology to free yourself from the stove and revolutionize your kitchen. The versatile smart oven sits on your countertop, and can basically operate as your sous chef by cooking food automatically, with no flipping or stirring required for most programs. Equipped with eight cooking functions—sear, roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, slow-cook, toast, and reheat—Brava empowers you to make what you want when you want it (regardless of your cooking skills).
With six powerful halogen lamps that heat to over 500 degrees in a 10th of a second, Brava uses a combination of visible and infrared light to cook food faster and more efficiently than the hot air of convection ovens or the conduction of stovetops. Here’s how it works: select one of 1,300 chef-tested recipes (pizza is the most popular, with more than 35,000 pizzas cooked or reheated to date), prep your tray, press the button, and come back to a meal cooked exactly to your liking. From caramelizing vegetables, to poaching jammy-yolked eggs, to searing a medium-rare steak with a crisp bark, and more, Brava is a pro multitasker: its multizone cooking capability enables you to cook up to three food groups on a single tray all at once, while its its TempSensor, a multisensor temperature thermometer, will help ensure that any proteins cook to the desired level of doneness. With 1.79MM cooks (and counting), Brava will reshape how you think about cooking today. Join today to taste the difference of cooking with light.
